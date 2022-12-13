CrowdStrike Sits Near a 52-Week Low. Is Now the Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported earnings on Nov. 29, the stock imploded, closing 15% lower the following day, as investors were disappointed in the company's lackluster growth expectations. This seemingly invincible stock of the last several years met its kryptonite in 2022. It is down 42% year to date, sitting near its 52-week low. So you might wonder if buying this stock after its most recent pounding is worthwhile.If you are a long-term investor, you should buy this stock today. Here's why.Before understanding why you should buy, you should learn why investors frantically sold the stock, despite it beating analysts' consensus revenue and earnings estimates. Continue reading