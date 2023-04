CrowdStrike Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's no doubt that CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) has built a leading position in its corner of the cybersecurity market. The company is a go-to provider for software-based protections that prevent technology hardware from being used to exploit networks. On the other hand, investors seem split on what the business is worth, and its stock now trades down 55% from the high it reached in November 2021.Does the valuation pullback present a worthwhile buying opportunity, or is CrowdStrike stock still too risky? Read on to see competing bullish and bearish takes on the cybersecurity specialist from two Motley Fool contributors. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading