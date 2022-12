CrowdStrike Stock Has Slumped, but the Bears Are Ignoring 1 Key Growth Metric

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The market has been mighty displeased with CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and its fiscal third-quarter earnings update didn't do much to ease the angst. Shares of the top cybersecurity company are now down by 44% so far in 2022, and down nearly 60% from the all-time high they reached in late 2021.Yet the underlying business is defying the macroeconomic headwinds and putting up blistering growth rates. Don't get me wrong, there are some issues at CrowdStrike that could prevent a quick rebound for the stock. However, bears continue to overlook one key metric that shows CrowdStrike is excelling.Continue reading