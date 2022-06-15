|
15.06.2022 13:30:00
CrowdStrike Stock Is Down 46% From Its High -- It's Time to Buy
In recent years, trends like cloud computing, remote work, and the proliferation of connected devices have provided hackers with new attack opportunities, and cybercrime has increased at an alarming pace. In 2021, ransomware attacks rose 105% as shadow organizations targeted hospitals, energy companies, meat processors, and other critical infrastructure. More broadly, the number of cyberattacks in an average week soared 50% last year.That creates an obvious need for effective cybersecurity, and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) has become the gold standard in endpoint (device) security and managed services. That alone makes for a compelling investment thesis, but panicked investors have still sold the stock hand over fist. To that end, CrowdStrike has plunged 46% from its peak.However, those investors have overlooked several important details, creating a buying opportunity. Here's what investors interested in CrowdStrike should know.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
