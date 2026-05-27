CrowdStrike Aktie
WKN DE: A2PK2R / ISIN: US22788C1053
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27.05.2026 16:00:00
CrowdStrike Stock Just Hit a 52-Week High. Is It Still a Buy?
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) has surged back to a new 52-week high as investors rethink the role of AI in cybersecurity. Falcon's expanding platform could make the company harder to replace inside large enterprises, but the stock already prices in a very optimistic future. That tension makes this one of the more fascinating cybersecurity stocks to watch right now.Stock prices used were the market prices of May 19, 2026. The video was published on May 25, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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