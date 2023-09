CrowdStrike Stock Rockets Up 71%: 2 Brilliant Reasons to (Still) Buy

It's been a good year for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) investors, with shares up big from the January low. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro share two reasons why it's worth buying even after the big gains so far. *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Sept. 19, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 24, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel