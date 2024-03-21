|
21.03.2024 16:57:56
CrowdStrike Stock Still Has Upside After a Big Surge, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst. Is the Stock a Buy Near an All-Time High?
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is getting a lot of attention from investors these days. The company is at the forefront of a movement that uses artificial intelligence (AI) as the foundation of its cybersecurity services.Its stock has already surged 145% over the past year, but one analytics firm believes CrowdStrike has further to run.Analysts at Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on CrowdStrike to $380 while maintaining a buy rating on the shares. That represents a potential upside for investors over the next 12 months or so of 14% compared to its current price. The analysts cited the opportunity presented by generative AI, which "presents another transformative layer" to cybersecurity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu CrowdStrikemehr Nachrichten
