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WKN DE: A2PK2R / ISIN: US22788C1053

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03.11.2026 10:55:15

CrowdStrike To Buy Dreadnode, Fiddler AI To Boost AI Trust

(RTTNews) - CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD), a cybersecurity company, said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to acquire Dreadnode, an automated AI security testing company.  

Dreadnode will extend the CrowdStrike Falcon platform into the layer where enterprises build and test AI, deliver automated AI security testing capabilities that extend CrowdStrike's capability in the AI detection and response category.  

The purchase price will be paid in cash and stock. The proposed acquisition is expected to close during CrowdStrike's fourth quarter of fiscal 2027.

CrowdStrike has inked another deal to buy Fiddler AI. Fiddler will bring pre-deployment evaluation, continuous behavioral accountability, and agent explainability to the Falcon platform of CrowdStrike.

"Together with the Falcon Guardian innovations announced today, CrowdStrike will deliver comprehensive AI security and AI safety: Guardian secures agents from attack and misuse; Fiddler validates they behaved as intended," the company said.

Fiddler will extend the Falcon platform across the agent lifecycle, evaluating agents before deployment, accounting for their behavior in production, and explaining the decisions they make.

The purchase price will be paid in cash and stock. The proposed acquisition is expected to close during CrowdStrike's fourth quarter of fiscal 2027.

CRWD was up by 1% at $244.22 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

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