Zscaler Aktie
WKN DE: A2JF28 / ISIN: US98980G1022
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23.11.2026 12:26:05
CrowdStrike Turns To Profit In Q3, Lifts FY27 View, To Buy Zscaler For $43.9 Bln; Stock Drops
(RTTNews) - Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) on Monday reported a profit in its third quarter, compared to prior year's loss, benefited by higher revenues. Further, the firm issued fourth-quarter outlook and raised fiscal 2027 view.
Separately, CrowdStrike said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cybersecurity platform Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) in an all-stock transaction at approximately $43.9 billion.
Under the deal terms, Zscaler shareholders will receive 1.135 shares of CrowdStrike stock for each share of Zscaler stock they own.
In the third quarter, CrowdStrike's net income attributable to CrowdStrike was $24.86 million or $0.02 per share, compared to a loss of $26.78 million or $0.03 per share a year ago.
Adjusted net income was $354.9 million or $0.34 per share, compared to $245.4 million or $0.24 per share a year ago.
Total revenue was $1.58 billion, a 28 percent increase from $1.23 billion last year. Subscription revenue was $1.50 billion, a 29 percent increase year-over-year.
Annual Recurring Revenue or ARR grew 27 percent year-over-year to $6.26 billion.
Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted net income between $380.3 million and $383.0 million, adjusted earnings per share of $0.36, and total revenue between $1.638 billion and $1.644 billion.
Further, for the full year of 2027, the company now projects adjusted net income between $1.342 billion - $1.344 billion or $1.28 per share. The previous outlook was adjusted net income of $1.302 billion - $1.311 billion and earnings per share of $1.25 - $1.26.
Total revenue guidance range has been raised to $6.078 billion to $6.084 billion from previous outlook of $5.991 billion - $6.011 billion.
In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, the shares were trading 9.34 percent lower at $208.01.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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|Zscaler Inc Registered Shs
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