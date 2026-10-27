CrowdStrike Aktie
WKN DE: A2PK2R / ISIN: US22788C1053
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27.10.2026 19:25:07
CrowdStrike vs. Fastly: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The cybersecurity and edge computing sectors remain vital as digital transformation accelerates across global enterprises. Choosing between CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Fastly (NASDAQ:FSLY) requires balancing high-octane growth against valuation and operational risks.
CrowdStrike focuses on cloud-native security, protecting endpoints and identities through its unified platform. Fastly operates in the edge cloud space, helping developers build and secure fast digital experiences closer to the end user. Both companies are prominent technology names that cater to the modern enterprise's need for speed and safety.
CrowdStrike sells its AI-native Falcon platform to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, and data for a diverse group of global organizations. It remains a prominent name among tech stocks and maintains a strategic partnership with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Following a content configuration incident in mid-2024, the company implemented customer commitment packages and subscription extensions to mitigate contract terminations.
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Nachrichten zu CrowdStrike
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26.10.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich stärker (finanzen.at)
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26.10.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
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26.10.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich fester (finanzen.at)
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26.10.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 startet im Plus (finanzen.at)
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26.10.26
|dailyAktien: CrowdStrike Holdings – Runde Marke im Visier (NewsTool)
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26.10.26
|dailyAktien: CrowdStrike Holdings – Runde Marke im Visier (NewsTool)
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23.10.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 bewegt sich zum Handelsende seitwärts (finanzen.at)
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23.10.26
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu CrowdStrike
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CrowdStrike
|240,65
|2,78%
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