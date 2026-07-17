NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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17.07.2026 23:39:01
CrowdStrike vs. NVIDIA: Which Growth Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026, the Cybersecurity Giant or AI Leader?
Investors often weigh the hyper-growth of cybersecurity against the explosive power of AI hardware. Deciding between CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) requires looking closely at their recent performance and long-term outlooks.CrowdStrike offers a cloud-native platform for endpoint security, while NVIDIA dominates the data center market with its high-performance chips. Both companies sit at the heart of critical technology trends, making them favorites for growth-oriented investors looking to capitalize on digital transformation.CrowdStrike provides the Falcon platform, an AI-native solution designed to detect and stop security breaches across cloud and identity environments. The company is a prominent player among tech stocks that focus on cloud-native security and managed protection. It recently formed a strategic alliance with Grant Thornton Advisors and continues to carefully manage the reputational impact of a July 19, 2024 incident where it mistakenly released a bug in its software code.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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