Tell Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023
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14.10.2026 01:35:49
CrowdStrike vs. Palantir Technologies: What Revenue Trends Tell Investors About These High-Growth Tech Companies
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) primarily generates revenue by selling global subscriptions to its cloud-native Falcon cybersecurity software platform, which includes threat intelligence, proactive threat hunting, managed security services, and zero-trust identity protection modules delivered to commercial clients through direct sales representatives and external channel partners.
It expanded its artificial intelligence software ecosystem through new commercial marketplace integrations with Alphabet-owned Google Cloud, and it formally launched the Cyber Superintelligence Lab to develop security-specific analytical models for its broader base of enterprise software customers.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) primarily generates revenue by designing and deploying operational software platforms that allow defense agencies, global intelligence organizations, and commercial enterprise clients to aggregate, integrate, analyze, and share large quantities of complex unstructured data.
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|CrowdStrike
|222,70
|-4,36%
|Palantir
|179,60
|-3,49%
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