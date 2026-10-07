ServiceNow Aktie

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WKN DE: A1JX4P / ISIN: US81762P1021

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07.10.2026 14:55:01

CrowdStrike vs. ServiceNow: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Software leaders are redefining the modern workplace through security and automation. But choosing between CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) requires weighing hypergrowth potential against proven profitability and platform stability.

CrowdStrike focuses on stopping data breaches through its unified Falcon platform, while ServiceNow streamlines complex business workflows using artificial intelligence. Both companies dominate their respective niches, but their financial profiles and risk factors differ significantly as we head into late 2026.

CrowdStrike sells cloud-delivered cybersecurity through its Falcon platform to protect endpoints and data within the tech stock landscape. It primarily reaches enterprise and government customers through a network of resellers and managed service providers. In its latest annual report, filed for the period ending in early 2026, the company highlighted its technology alliance with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its professional services for incident response.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

CrowdStrike 235,60 -0,53% CrowdStrike
ServiceNow Inc 124,10 0,85% ServiceNow Inc

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