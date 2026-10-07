ServiceNow Aktie
WKN DE: A1JX4P / ISIN: US81762P1021
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07.10.2026 14:55:01
CrowdStrike vs. ServiceNow: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Software leaders are redefining the modern workplace through security and automation. But choosing between CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) requires weighing hypergrowth potential against proven profitability and platform stability.
CrowdStrike focuses on stopping data breaches through its unified Falcon platform, while ServiceNow streamlines complex business workflows using artificial intelligence. Both companies dominate their respective niches, but their financial profiles and risk factors differ significantly as we head into late 2026.
CrowdStrike sells cloud-delivered cybersecurity through its Falcon platform to protect endpoints and data within the tech stock landscape. It primarily reaches enterprise and government customers through a network of resellers and managed service providers. In its latest annual report, filed for the period ending in early 2026, the company highlighted its technology alliance with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its professional services for incident response.
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Nachrichten zu ServiceNow Inc
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01.10.26
|S&P 500-Titel ServiceNow-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein ServiceNow-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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30.09.26
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 liegt im Plus (finanzen.at)
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28.09.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 sackt zum Handelsstart ab (finanzen.at)
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24.09.26
|S&P 500-Wert ServiceNow-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein ServiceNow-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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23.09.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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17.09.26
|S&P 500-Papier ServiceNow-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in ServiceNow von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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14.09.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 verliert (finanzen.at)
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14.09.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 fällt zum Start zurück (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu ServiceNow Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CrowdStrike
|235,60
|-0,53%
|ServiceNow Inc
|124,10
|0,85%