21.05.2023 13:30:00
CrowdStrike's AI-Powered Threat Detection Outperforms Competitors. Is the Stock a Buy?
While many companies brag about artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities or how they are working to integrate it into their offerings, few have built their software from the ground up utilizing AI. That's why companies like CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) have a distinct advantage over the competition, as AI becomes a key selling point.It's also worth noting that CrowdStrike appears to have an upper hand over its competition, at least according to some of its accolades. But does all that translate into a stock that's worth owning? Let's find out.CrowdStrike's primary offering focuses on a subset of cybersecurity known as endpoint protection. This area is about protecting any device that accesses a network, like phones or laptops. By securing these devices, businesses can avoid the vast majority of threats that cyber attackers attempt to exploit. The reason CrowdStrike's offering is so good is that it uses AI to monitor all the signals within a network continuously and evolves the program to adapt to an ever-changing environment. When it detects a threat, it can automatically respond and shut that access point down before any damage is done.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
