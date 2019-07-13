Crowe Soberman's COO Becomes Its Latest Partner

TORONTO, July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crowe Soberman LLP welcomed Chief Operating Officer, Susan Hodkinson, to the firm's partnership, effective July 1, 2019. Managing Partner Jerry Cukier says "We look forward to Susan's continuing leadership and guidance as COO, and to Susan and the HR team's contributions to the growing advisory and consulting business in the firm."

Susan Hodkinson, BA – Chief Operating Officer, HR Consulting Practice Leader

Since joining the firm in 2007, Susan has led the firm's operations' teams, including finance, information technology, human resources, facilities and marketing. She also heads the firm's HR Consulting Group. In this capacity, Susan provides guidance and advice in all aspects of Human Resources and demonstrates how strong HR practices can assist small to medium-sized business owners to manage, grow and secure their businesses.

https://www.crowe.com/ca/crowesoberman/news/crowe-soberman-coo-becomes-its-latest-partner

About Crowe Soberman LLP

Celebrating over 60 years in the Toronto community, our 31 partners and 170 team members make Crowe Soberman one of the leading accounting & advisory firms in Canada. We are Chartered Professional Accountants, tax professionals and financial consultants to high-net-worth individuals, not-for-profit entities, and entrepreneurial companies. We focus on healthcare; construction & real estate; manufacturing & distribution; sports, entertainment & media; professionals; information technology and retail industries. Our services include Audit & Advisory, Business Diagnostics Solutions, Corporate Recovery & Turnaround, Due Diligence, Estates & Trusts, HR Consulting, Indirect Tax, International Tax, Management Services, Mergers & Acquisitions, Personal Insolvency, Sports & Entertainment, Succession Planning, SuRE Services for Family Business (Succession, Retirement, and Estate Planning), Tax and Valuations | Forensics | Litigation.

For further information contact: Heather MacDonald-Santiago, Director, Marketing & Communications at h.macdonald(at)crowesoberman(dot)com.

About Crowe Global

Crowe Global is ranked among the top 10 global accounting networks with more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world. Crowe Global member firms are committed to impeccable quality service, highly integrated service delivery processes and a common set of core values that guide decisions daily. Each firm is well-established as a leader in its national business community and is staffed by nationals, thereby providing a knowledge of local laws and customs which is important to clients undertaking new ventures or expanding into other countries. Crowe Global member firms are known for their personal service to privately and publicly held businesses in all sectors and have built an international reputation in the areas of audit, tax and advisory services.

