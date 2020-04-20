Crowley Adds More than 200 New Refrigerated Containers to Keep Perishables Moving Through the Cold Chain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crowley Logistics has added 222 new refrigerated (reefer) cargo containers to its industry-leading equipment fleet to ensure equipment availability at origin for perishables moving through the cold chain. These units are in addition to 300 new reefers received in January of this year.

The new units, which are all 40-foot-long high cubes, are built to Crowley's exacting standards and further demonstrate the company's focus on offering customers the most reliable and efficient equipment in the Central America and Caribbean markets. These units have wireless asset monitoring (WAM) technology, which provides continuous monitoring as the reefers transit from origin to destination, both at sea and over land, to ensure the cold chain is maintained the entire time goods are moving.

"The acquisition of these containers is part of our continued commitment to provide the best equipment in the right quantities – all strategically positioned to meet customers' needs during peak season and throughout the rest of the year," said Steve Collar, senior vice president and general manager, Crowley Logistics.

Crowley's industry-leading equipment, combined with grower and farm services such as load planning and equipment sanitization, make Crowley a trusted partner for perishables shippers. In addition to providing in-transit services such as location and temperature monitoring, the company offers customs clearance, fumigation options, refrigerated storage and last-mile delivery to ensure quality through single-source accountability.

The containers arrived in Santo Tomas, Guatemala, this month and are already being used in support of Central America's continuing heavy northbound reefer season. The new containers are equipped with environmentally friendly Star Cool refrigeration units, incorporating several changes to further boost efficiency and reliability.

Since 2014, Crowley has invested roughly $160 million in new cargo equipment for its fleet. Today, the company operates over 50,000 pieces of owned and leased intermodal equipment. The equipment's diverse sizes and strategic locations throughout the U.S, Central America and the Caribbean provide customers a variety of solutions to meet demands.

Jacksonville-based Crowley Holdings Inc., a holding company of the 128-year-old Crowley Maritime Corporation, is a privately held family- and employee-owned company that provides marine solutions, energy and logistics services in domestic and international markets. Crowley operates under four business units: Crowley Logistics, a logistics supply chain division that includes ocean liner services; Crowley Shipping, which encompasses ownership, operations and management of conventional and dual fuel (LNG) vessels, including tankers, container ships, multipurpose, tugboats and barges; engineering; project management; and naval architecture through its subsidiary Jensen Maritime; Crowley Fuels, a fuel transportation, distribution and sales division that also provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) and related services; and Crowley Solutions, which focuses on global government services and program management, government ship management, expeditionary logistics and government-oriented freight transportation services. Additional information about Crowley, its subsidiaries and business units may be found at http://www.crowley.com.

SOURCE Crowley