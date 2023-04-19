Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
19.04.2023 22:33:26

Crown Castle International Corp Q1 Profit beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) released a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $418 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $421 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $1.77 billion from $1.74 billion last year.

Crown Castle International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $418 Mln. vs. $421 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.97 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.91 -Revenue (Q1): $1.77 Bln vs. $1.74 Bln last year.

