26.01.2022 22:39:07
Crown Castle International Corp Q4 Profit Declines
(RTTNews) - Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $353 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $508 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Crown Castle International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $768 million or $1.77 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $1.64 billion from $1.49 billion last year.
Crown Castle International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $353 Mln. vs. $508 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.49 Bln last year.
