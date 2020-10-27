Crown Equipment Celebrates 75 Years of Customer Excellence

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brothers, Carl H. Dicke and Allen A. Dicke, founded Crown Equipment Corporation in New Bremen, Ohio, in 1945 with an unwavering commitment to customer service. Seventy-five years later, Crown is a widely recognised, global material handling equipment manufacturer and technology provider with more than 16,100 employees worldwide serving many of the world's most recognisable brands and category leaders.

The fourth generation of the Dicke family continues to lead Crown from its global headquarters in New Bremen, as well as operate regional headquarters in Australia, China, Germany and Singapore.

"I'm honoured to be a part of this company and the reputation we have earned for working closely with our customers to enhance efficiency, productivity and safety. We could not have reached this point without the support of the communities where we reside and our employees, who are an incredible group of people dedicated to our customers' success," said Jim Dicke III, president, Crown Equipment. "We are eager to continue to develop the innovative technology and equipment that will further evolve the material handling industry and our customers' supply chains around the world. It's exciting to think about what the company will accomplish in the next 75 years."

Crown has a long history of exploring and developing advanced technology that has helped determine and define the future of material handling. Most recently, the company expanded its internal combustion (IC) line of counterbalance forklifts, enhanced the operator experience with the introduction of the InfoLink® 7" Touch Display Module, and announced a line of lithium-ion-powered forklifts. In late 2019, Crown began the global rollout of the ESR 1000 reach truck, its first lift truck utilising the new Gena® operating system. The ESR 1000 is currently available throughout Europe, the Middle East and Australia, with other regions to follow.

As the company enters the new decade and celebrates its diamond anniversary, it is working closely with customers to anticipate and incorporate a number of trends creating change in the warehouse and broader supply chain. These include:

Adopting a strategic approach to connectivity

With an eye toward tangible benefits and business value, more customers are taking a strategic approach to greater connectivity that is based on clear business objectives and enables them to work toward measurable goals.

Gaining control of data

Customers are identifying and prioritising the type of data they want to gather and establishing a plan and processes to share relevant, timely information with the right departments and individuals at the right time. Data is presented in a manner that makes it actionable to create meaningful operational and behavioural changes.

Exploring flexible approaches to automation

The prioritisation of tasks and equipment that are ideal for automation is evident. Customers are developing a clear path for a tangible return on investment that they can build upon to strategically evolve their automation efforts in support of fulfilment strategies.

Considering alternative power sources

Companies are looking at alternative power sources for their forklifts to eliminate some of the pain points associated with the lead-acid battery power source. Lithium-ion is one option that offers a number of productivity, maintenance and operating cost advantages.

Enhancing operator experience

Greater connectivity is enabling fleet managers to create a more informative and personalised experience for operators that is designed to simplify onboarding, maximise productivity, reinforce safety and emphasis engagement to improve workforce retention.

Crown looks to celebrate the past and moving the future forward with our customers and employees.

About Crown Equipment Corporation

Crown Equipment Corporation (Crown) is one of the world's leading material handling companies. Crown offers its customers a broad range of electric and internal combustion (gas) forklifts, as well as automation and fleet management technologies. Crown seeks to provide customers with forward thinking and innovative products designed to improve performance and lower operating costs. Sales and service of the products are handled by Crown-owned direct operations and independently owned dealers throughout the world.

The company's global headquarters is located in New Bremen, Ohio, USA, with regional headquarters in Australia, China, Germany and Singapore. Its employees number more than 16,100 worldwide. Crown operates a service and distribution network that exceeds 19 factories in 11 locations around the world. To learn more about Crown's ideas for helping customers advance the productivity of their operations, visit crown.com.

SOURCE Crown Equipment Southeast Asia