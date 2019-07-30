Crown Group Offers Overseas Buyers Smart Investments Near World's Highest Ranked Universities

SYDNEY, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Australian developer Crown Group is developing six new residential apartment developments near six of the world's top 200 university cities, according to the new QS World University Rankings 2020. Savvy investors are taking advantage of buying the best investment properties close to reputable universities – the types of home that are in limited supply, said Crown Group.

"Australia, as one of the world's best cities, presents a unique offering to overseas students especially from Asia. Australia is the closest western country to Asia with the same time zone, better weather and quality of life," said Crown Group Director of Sales Prisca Edwards.

"As for overseas students studying in Australia, they want to live as close to their university as possible, just as families want to live close to their kids' schools. For this reason, a property close to renowned world class universities is always one of the safest and most profitable purchases a savvy investor can make – and this is what makes Crown Group's apartments so appealing to overseas buyers."

According to latest QS World University Rankings 2020 released on 19 June 2019, Australian universities performed well and improved overall performance in the global ranking, with nine ranked among the top 200.

The QS World University Rankings is an annual publication by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). Previously known as Times Higher Education–QS World University Rankings, the publisher had collaborated with Times Higher Education magazine to publish its international league tables.

The rankings measure a university's academic reputation, graduate employability, student-to-staff ratio, research performance and international student ratio across 1000 universities, 82 different locations, 94,000 academics surveys, 44,000 employers' responses, 11.8 million research papers and 100 million citations.

Crown Group recognises the opportunity; hence, many of the developments are developed within the university radius. It now has six remarkable residential developments underway close to six of the world's most popular universities, including the University of Melbourne (38), the University of Sydney (42), the University of NSW (43), the University of Queensland (47), Monash University (58) and the University of Technology Sydney (140).

Four Crown Group developments are underway within 5km of Sydney's centre, where three of the world's highest-ranking universities are located. Infinity by Crown Group in Green Square and Waterfall by Crown Group in Waterloo are nearing completion and ready for residents to move into soon. Both offer stylish new studios, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, for sale or for rent.

Mastery by Crown Group in Waterloo and Eastlakes Live by Crown Group in Eastlakes also offer stunning lifestyle apartments for sale, just a few kilometres from the city, international airport and the best universities.

In addition, Crown Group's first residential development in Melbourne's Southbank is close to the University of Melbourne and Monash University; while its first development in West End, Brisbane, is only a few minutes' drive from the University of Queensland.

"There are many advantages of investing in property close to world class universities - higher demand, higher rental returns, higher capital gains, lower vacancy rate, better infrastructure and support from the government," Mrs Edwards said.

"It has a flow-on effect. The quality of education providers will have a favourable effect on the quality of the area. Good universities attract a higher class of residents, and then an increasing amount of private and government investment in local infrastructure – eventually adding more value to properties in the area."

"Apartment prices near the world's best universities will then be driven up by unprecedented demand – smart investors always know what to buy and where to buy."

About Crown Group

Crown Group Holdings (Crown Group) is a leading Australian property group specialising in property development, property investment and serviced apartments. The company was co-founded by architect Mr. Iwan Sunito and engineer Mr. Paul Sathio with its first project in 1996.

Crown Group has successfully completed major developments in Sydney's best locations including Bondi, Bondi Junction, Parramatta, Ashfield, Epping, Homebush, Newington, Pennant Hills and Rhodes and most recently the 25-storey Arc by Crown Group in Sydney CBD.

Today, Crown Group boasts a $5bn portfolio of projects under development and in the pipeline and is currently developing four major projects in the Sydney area: Infinity by Crown Group in Green Square; the $500 million five tower precinct Mastery by Crown Group in Waterloo being developed with Mitsubishi Jisho Residence; Waterfall by Crown Group in Waterloo; and Eastlakes Liveby Crown Group the most exciting new address in the Eastern Suburbs.

Crown Group launched its first SKYE Suites in Parramatta in August 2017 and SKYE Suites Sydney in October 2018.

Awards

Crown Group has been awarded more than 30 high-profile industry awards including the 2018 UDIA NSW Best Mixed-Use Development and 2016 International Property Awards Best Residential High Rise Architecture Australia for V by Crown GroupParramatta; 2017 Property Council of Australia's Annual Property Congress' one of the World's best projects for Infinity by Crown Group; 2017 Master Builders Association (MBA) NSW Excellence in Construction Awards for Skye by Crown Group, 2015 International Property Awards Best Residential Development Australia for Arc by Crown Group, 2015 Master Builders Australia (MBA) NSW Excellence in Construction Awards for Viking by Crown GroupWaterloo and 2014 Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA) NSW President's award – considered one of the highest property development accolades in Australia – for the seven-tower, resort-style Top Ryde City Living.

