Crown Group Plans Vertical Waterfront City for Jakarta

SYDNEY, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Australian developer Crown Group has unveiled its vision to build a new luxury waterfront residential precinct on the Jakarta waterfront. The development will be the first of its kind for Indonesia, with 2,000 luxury homes and its own marina, beach club and dining precinct at Ancol.

Crown Group, based in Sydney, signed an agreement with Indonesian government organisation PT Pembangunan Jaya Ancol in mid-2018 to create the vertical city. The plans will be presented to the Indonesian government for approval later this year, with the project set to launch to market in 2020.

Real estate and tourism developer PT Pembangunan Jaya Ancol Tbk is best known for developing Ancol Bay, the largest tourist park in South East Asia, in the 1980's, which attracts 300,000 visitors a year. It boasts its own championship golf course, the 24-hour Ancol Dreamland amusement park, SeaWorld, various hotels, open-air markets and a marina.

Chairman and Group CEO Iwan Sunito said the first Crown Group project in Indonesia would herald a new era for waterfront living in the island nation and set a benchmark for residential property development in Indonesia.

"The vision is to create a landmark that will be the jewel of Indonesia and a marina that the world hasn't seen before," he said. "We will be the first to bring waterfront living to Jakarta, inspired by the world's best - Sydney's famous Darling Harbour and Circular Quay - through the development of vertical mixed-use residences."

The joint venture will see a series of towers created on a 4.7ha site, with a luxury waterfront living concept designed by Japanese-Australian architect Koichi Takada, who is based in Sydney.

The project will bring a new level of luxury to the area, with spectacular shared facilities for residents and the public to enjoy, including a yacht club, waterfront promenade and beach club-style dining.

The AUD$1 billion development will offer 9,000sqm of retail boutiques, restaurants and bars and a commercial precinct. There will also be a network of outdoor terraces, boulevards and jogging tracks.

The first stage is expected to be completed in 2024 with 800 apartments, a gym, spa and infinity swimming pool, and a further 1,500 apartments in the second stage.

Mr Sunito said: "This will be a place where communities can come together, with and inclusive feel. We want to create a space where people can walk through and experience the galleries, the boutiques, the restaurants and the waterfront."

Architect Koichi Takada said he had drawn on elements of Indonesia's natural environment and cultural heritage to create a contemporary development with a connection back to Indonesian culture.

"The site is on the edge of the land, facing the Java Sea," Mr Takada said. "As you fly into Jakarta, you see the Ancol development with its collection of eight high rises that almost appear like an Indonesian archipelago, rising out of the sea. So, we looked to Raja Ampat Papua, the Indonesian archipelago off the coast of West Papua - known as the Four Kings - for inspiration, and the Green Canyon in Pangandaran Beach of islands."

"Our design has parts that face the water, parts that face back to the city of Jakarta, then in between you have cascading terraced apartments and garden features, with public and residential amenities in between. This will give it a laneway feel, almost like going through a canyon, or the islands of the archipelago. It's quite a dramatic and emotionally fluid experience to go through it. That to me is the character and experience of Jakarta - you go through all these traditional villages and houses in between the skyscrapers, and experience the city on a human scale, in all these in between spaces. We wanted to capture that experience."

