22.09.2022 22:00:00

Crown Laboratories, Inc. to Present at William Blair's Private Equity Conference on September 28 - 29, 2022

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories ("Crown"), a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, today announced that Jeff Bedard, President and CEO, and Nadeem Moiz, CFO and COO, will attend William Blair's Private Equity Conference on September 28-29, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. Management will be available throughout the two-day conference for one-on-one meetings to provide an overview on the company and its strategic outlook.

Crown Laboratories (PRNewsfoto/Bellus Medical, a division of Crown Laboratories)

About the William Blair Private Equity Conference

In its 25th year, the William Blair PE Conference is a dynamic event that connects leading private equity investors with exceptional growth companies across a broad range of industry sectors. For more information, email privateequityconference@williamblair.com.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for nine years and has expanded its distribution to over 41 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crown-laboratories-inc-to-present-at-william-blairs-private-equity-conference-on-september-28---29-2022-301631573.html

SOURCE Crown Laboratories, Inc.

