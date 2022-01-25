Crown Laboratories Joins SeeHer, Leading Global Movement to Increase Accurate Portrayals of Women and Girls in Advertising and Media

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Through its membership with the Association of National Advertisers, Crown Laboratories, Inc. ("Crown") is proud to join SeeHer, the leading movement that serves as the catalyst to harness the collective power of the entire marketing and media ecosystem to accurately portray all women and girls in marketing, advertising, media, and entertainment so they see themselves as they truly are and in all their potential.

As an innovative company that focuses on skin science, Crown provides a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium, and therapeutic skincare solutions, improving the quality of life for its customers. In partnership with the SeeHer movement, Crown is dedicated to advancing equality through the power of visual media. This initiative works to further promote the realistic portrayal of women by including those of all ages, abilities, ethnicities and sizes within visual media campaigns and programming to allow all women to see themselves reflected in the world around them. By having more inclusive campaigns, Crown is not only putting women at the forefront, but also making strides to ensure the media ecosystem is more inclusive and equal.

"We are honored and excited to join SeeHer. Equality in advertising is an incredibly important initiative. The Crown organization is passionate about advancing the SeeHer movement in order to ensure that women broadly see themselves reflected throughout visual media campaigns," said Nicole Watson, Director of Marketing, Therapeutic Skincare at Crown. "We know this is just the beginning of an on-going commitment to SeeHer and we're thrilled to be part of this noble cause."

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for eight years and has expanded its distribution to over 38 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

About SeeHer

Despite strides made in recent years to accurately portray women and girls in media, unconscious bias persists throughout advertising and entertainment. The average age, race, body type, and other aspects of women depicted in media today still represent only a small fraction of the female population. SeeHer is a collective of marketers, media organizations and industry influencers committed to creating advertising and supporting content that portrays women and girls as they really are. Led by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) in partnership with The Female Quotient (The FQ), SeeHer launched in June 2016 in in Washington DC at the United State of Women. To help marketers benchmark success, the group developed Gender Equality Measure® (GEM®), the first research methodology that quantifies gender bias in ads and programming. GEM® shows that content portraying females accurately dramatically increases both purchase intent and brand reputation. In 2017 GEM® won the prestigious ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Award. The methodology quickly became the industry standard, which led to a global rollout in 2018. In 2019, the movement expanded into new verticals: sports (SeeHer in Sports) and music (SeeHer Hear Her). Visit SeeHer.com and follow @SeeHer on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

