Crown Offers Three-year Warranty on PTH 50 Series Pallet Trucks

SYDNEY, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Equipment is now providing customers in the Asia Pacific region with one of the longest hand pallet truck warranties in the industry.

The Crown PTH 50 Series pallet trucks sold in New Zealand now come with a three-year warranty covering pump assembly, frame handle, lift linkage and pushrod assemblies.

The boost in warranty coverage comes at no additional cost to customers.

Crown Asia Pacific marketing director David Sultana said that the new three-year warranty shows the company's confidence in the quality of its hand pallet trucks and commitment to continue to provide Crown customers with superior value.

"After many decades of sales, the Crown PTH Series hand pallet trucks are still one of the most important products in the Crown material handling equipment line-up," Mr Sultana said.

"The Crown PTH Series has helped our customers kick off new business ventures - and grow into bigger ones - thanks to the pallet jacks' effectiveness, versatility and usefulness."

"We are confident about its durability and we want to give our customers complete reassurance that they are buying something that will give them reliability for a lifetime in their businesses," he said.

"We believe that the addition of a three-year warranty demonstrates the quality of these simple yet effective hand pallet trucks."

The Crown PTH Series is available in widths of 450 to 685 millimetres and lengths of 795 to 1150 millimetres for different usages and compatibility with different pallet types.

It is also available with a hot-dip galvanised finish for use in corrosive environments or warehouses with specific hygiene requirements.

The three-year warranty is available to original owners on PTH 50 Series hand pallet trucks purchased through a Crown branch or dealer as well as the Crown online shop https://crown-lift-trucks-new-zealand.myshopify.com/.

About Crown Equipment Corporation

Crown is one of the world's largest material handling companies with a reputation for award-winning product design, advanced engineering and technology, and superior after-sale service. Crown's business philosophy utilises vertically integrated processes to design, manufacture and distribute forward-thinking, innovative solutions that improve customers' productivity and operating efficiency. Crown produces a broad range of forklifts as well as automation and fleet management technologies.

The company's global headquarters is located in New Bremen, Ohio, USA, with regional headquarters in Australia, China, Germany and Singapore. Its employees number more than 16,100 worldwide. Crown operates a service and distribution network that exceeds 500 retail locations in over 80 countries. To learn more about Crown's ideas for helping customers advance the productivity of their operations, visit crown.com.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191107/2635695-1

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20181002/2253114-1logo

SOURCE Crown Equipment Corporation