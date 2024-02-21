|
21.02.2024 15:25:00
CRU appoints Angela Durrant as principal base metals analyst, Australia
Global commodities research firm CRU announced Wednesday it has appointed industry veteran Angela Durrant as Principal Base Metals Analyst in their Sydney, Australia office.Durrant is a CRU alumna with over 20 years of experience in the field and will be leading the Nickel Asset Service. With a global remit extending across the entire nickel value chain, Durrant will also be a key contributor to CRU’s newly released Battery Value Chain service.Angela Durrant. Image from CRU. Amidst the current oversupply of nickel and resultant price crash, producers are battling to manage the twin pressures of plummeting prices and spiralling costs to remain commercially viable.In her new role, Durrant will be an adviser to CRU clients as they navigate this immediate challenge as well as those that will arise from mid- to long-term structural market oversupply.Durrant previously worked for CRU in London until 2007, before relocating back to Sydney and taking up a role at Wood Mackenzie, where she held the position of Senior Research Manager, Nickel Industry Costs.“I am delighted to welcome Angela back to CRU. Having spent over two decades working in the nickel industry, and over ten years in Australia, she brings with her a deep knowledge of the region’s nickel market and emerging global demand drivers, such as the battery industry,” CRU Head of Base & Battery Metals Simon Morris said in a news release.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BASE, Inc. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BASE, Inc. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BASE, Inc. Registered Shs
|334,00
|-0,60%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerluste nach dem Fed-Protokoll: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Mittwoch zu und auch der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Asien fanden zur Wochenmitte keine gemeinsame Richtung.