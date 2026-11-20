(RTTNews) - Crude oil prices have moved higher on Friday as investors assessed the ongoing developments in the U.S.-Iran conflict as vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz continue to suffer attacks. Traders also parsed the U.S. plans to put off any decision on Iran until 2027 with cautious optimism.

WTI Crude Oil for December delivery was last seen trading up by $0.72 (or 0.87%) at $83.93 per barrel.

In an effort to tighten its naval blockade on Iran, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) warned vessels receiving Iranian cargo through ship-to-ship transfers will face military action.

On Wednesday, Iran's Navy claimed that three oil tankers caught fire as they hit naval mines while sailing east of the Strait of Hormuz after violating Iran's guidelines.

Roughly one incident per day of Iranian attacks on tankers navigating the Strait of Hormuz has been reported in November. So far this month, nearly 20 attacks occurred, according to the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations.

Despite persisting attack threats, Persian Gulf oil exports through Hormuz and alternative route shipments from the gulf recovered to around 17.10 million barrels per day for the week through November 18 which is about 73.00% of pre-war levels of 23.30 million, according to ship tracker Kpler. The high volume has countered the upside movement for crude oil.

In its November Oil Market Report, the Paris-based International Energy Agency stated that global supply rose by 2.30 million barrels per day in October to 105.40 million bpd.

Citing a recovery in regional production and stable supplies, the agency observed that global oil supply is expected to exceed demand in the fourth quarter of 2026.

This week, Energy Information Administration data added to the downward pressure after its report indicated that the U.S. commercial crude inventories rose by 3.40 million barrels to 417.80 million barrels for the week ending November 13, higher than market expectations of around 400,000 barrels.

The agency expects the global oil market to return to a surplus in the fourth quarter, with a larger surplus possible in 2027.

Today, the Iran-aligned Houthi movement warned workers and people near Saudi Arabia's Red Sea ports to clear out the area immediately as they are planning to hit Saudi ports in Jeddah and the Red Sea. The militant group also threatened airline services to stay out of Saudi Arabian airspace.

The Saudi-led coalition, which is fighting Yemen's Houthis stated that it intercepted five drones and one ballistic missile that targeted Riyadh.

Meanwhile, market participants assessed U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks where he stated that he will wait until 2027 on taking a decision on Iran with cautious optimism.

Speaking to Reuters, Fox News, and Axios separately, Trump clearly stated that he is not rushing to any decision on Iran and wanted to see what happens after January 1, 2027.

So far, the significance of the date is not clear. For now, traders are divided on whether Trump would stick to the timeline and not pursue any attacks on Iran.

Last week, the New York Times reported that Trump is planning for renewing attacks on Iran anytime soon, leading to concerns of fresh escalation.

Citing unnamed sources, the Axios also reported that the White House sought input from the Pentagon and intelligence experts on how Iran would respond to the strike scenarios.

According to the Baker Hughes Company's data, the U.S. crude oil rigs increased to 469 on November 20 from 463 of the previous week and total rigs increased to 607 from 601.