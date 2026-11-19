(RTTNews) - Giving up the gains made earlier in the session, crude oil prices have edged higher on Thursday as fears of supply disruptions increased after Iranian military continued to announce vessels hitting naval mines and catching fire while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. However, the upside movement was limited as investors assessed the surplus supply outlook projected by the International Energy Agency.

WTI Crude Oil for December delivery was last seen trading up by $0.17 (or 0.20%) at $83.43 per barrel.

The navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps announced that two supertankers, which were escorted by U.S. jets, hit naval mines while attempting to transit through the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz which Iran has designated as an "unauthorized route". Reportedly, the tankers caught fire.

The information was reported by Iran's state media Tasnim as well as the Associated Press.

Both the tankers were carrying a total of more than 4 million barrels of crude oil.

The claims by Iran about vessels hitting the naval sea-mines planted by Iran have not been completely corroborated. However, market participants are pricing in supply disruptions in the near-term.

After shutting the Strait of Hormuz immediately after the U.S.-Israel joint attacks began on Iran in late February, the control over the Strait of Hormuz remains uncertain with both the U.S. and Iran making claims and counter-claims over its management.

Iran already warned fleet owners to comply with Iranian military's guidelines and not to navigate through the seaway which could expose them to mine-threats.

Yesterday, in an interview with Fox News, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that there are indications that Iran may be working to develop biological or chemical weapons since the U.S. successfully shut down its nuclear programs.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Saudi-led coalition stated that it intercepted a Houthi cruise missile fired towards southern Saudi Arabia.

Yesterday, the New York Times reported that Trump is weighing another round of extensive military strikes against Iran.

The report added that Israel has provided the U.S. with its intelligence findings suggesting that Iran has remade its drone and missile arsenals, and advancing its chemical and biological weapons programs.

On the inventory front, last Friday, in one of its key findings, the Paris-based International Energy Agency reported that the global oil market will return to a surplus in the fourth quarter of 2026. It added that the supply will add around 105 million barrels per day, 1.70 million bpd higher than the earlier forecast for demand.

According to the report, despite the threat in shipping the output, oil-producing gulf nations have found alternative routes to export their products to their respective destinations.

Today, at a press conference, the IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol commented that the energy world will not go back to what it was before the war started.

The U.S. dollar index was last seen trading at 103.89, up by 0.03 (or 0.03%) today.