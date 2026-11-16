(RTTNews) - Crude oil prices have plunged on Monday as worries due to reports indicating excess supply in the fourth quarter overrode the upside support due to ongoing attacks on tankers transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.

WTI Crude Oil for December delivery was last seen trading down by $2.99 (or 3.38%) at $85.57 per barrel.

The U.S.-Iran war, which began in late February, is now in its ninth month with no resolution at sight. Qatar's mediatory efforts, with the support from several Arab nations, have not yielded any productive results.

Last week, crude oil prices received support due to the U.S.-Iran conflict and the Strait of Hormuz closure.

However, the Oil Market Report by the Paris-based International Energy Agency on Friday indicating that the global oil market is expected to return to a surplus in the fourth quarter with a significant build in 2027, for the first time since the U.S.-Iran war began, weighed heavily on prices.

According to the report, oil supply will stay around 105 million barrels per day for the fourth quarter, 1.70 million bpd higher than the earlier forecast.

The report stated that 71 million barrels would be made available by the end of February, including 15 million barrels of diesel.

Further, commodity analysts from Goldman Sachs have predicted that the supply could outpace demand by 2 million barrels per day next year, according to a Bloomberg report.

The bank expects Middle East oil production to increase from 2025 levels as Arab nations have been utilizing alternative methods to transfer and ship their output towards respective destinations.

The United Arab Emirates is building a second pipeline to Fujairah that will become functional in 2027, allowing the nation to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

Last Wednesday, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries reported that the group, along with its additional member nations, pumped 41.23 million bpd of crude oil in October, up by around 2.04 million bpd from September.

In addition, high oil prices have curbed demand and stoked concerns of stagflation due to demand destruction.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump negated reports stating that U.S. Vice President JD Vance might take up face-to-face negotiations with Iranian hardliners after directing Vance to focus on crime and corruption in the Democrats-ruled states.

Trump categorically stated that the U.S. does not need any deal with Iran as it is already in full control of the Strait of Hormuz management.

The navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps claimed that since yesterday, six oil tankers caught fire and sank in the Strait of Hormuz after hitting naval mines while transiting through the southern route of Strait of Hormuz under U.S. guidance. The claims are still unverified.

The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations announced that one vessel was struck by an unknown projectile while navigating out of the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, taking the number of aircraft carriers in the Middle East to three, the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt has arrived, triggering concerns of fresh strikes on Iran.

Energy experts are of the view that in the absence of positive signals from both the U.S. and Iran on diplomacy, the ongoing decline could reverse in the coming days.

In the U.S., expectations on a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in its upcoming December meeting have increased. Since crude oil is a dollar-denominated commodity, a rise in the U.S. dollar could impact its prices.

The U.S. dollar index was last seen trading at 103.56, up by 0.15 (or 0.15%) today.