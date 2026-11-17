(RTTNews) - Following the nosedive seen to start the week, the price of crude oil has regained some ground during trading on Tuesday.

Crude for December delivery has given back ground after surging by nearly 2 percent earlier in the day but was last seen trading up $0.35 or 0.4 percent at $86.07 a barrel.

The increase by the price of crude oil comes after it plunged $2.84 or 3.2 percent to $85.72 a barrel during Monday's session.

Crude oil prices spike earlier in the day amid lingering concerns about the conflict in the Middle East due to continued tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.

Buying interest has waned over the course of the session due in part to expectations that global oil supplies will remain relatively stable.

In a new report, Goldman Sachs commodity analysts have warned of a potential supply glut next year despite the risk of continued supply disruptions. As a result, the investment bank expects Brent averaging $88 a barrel in 2027 before gradually falling to $78 by December.

In an interview with Fox News, U.S. Vice President JD Vance stated that President Donald Trump would not allow the conflict with Iran to turn into a prolonged military commitment, ruling out the possibility of U.S. involvement lasting even two years.

The global oil market will swing back into oversupply during the fourth quarter of this year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday, citing lower demand, resulting from the higher prices, and the recovery of supply in the Middle East.

The IEA also said that global oil supply would be 4.8 million barrels daily lower than in 2025, while demand would only decline by 2.7 million barrels daily, on an annual basis.