Cruise Line Stocks Are Taking On Water

Cruise lines still haven't recovered from the pandemic, and they may not all recover at all. This video goes through how much debt Carnival Cruise Lines (NYSE: CCL), Norwegian Cruise Lines (NYSE: NCLH), and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) still have on the balance sheet and why their operations may not support that debt load. *Stock prices used were end of day prices of Aug. 24, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 28, 2022.Continue reading