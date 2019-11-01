Crunch Franchise Announces its Newest Location in Fairfield, California

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the February 2020 opening of a 21,000-square foot gym with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in Fairfield, California. The modern, expansive new club will be located at 1500 Oliver Road, in the Fairfield Corners shopping center.

Starting November 2, prospective members can visit CrunchFairfield.com to reserve memberships at rates that begin at $10.95 per month. The first 500 members to sign up will receive free membership enrollment, a free t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch Fairfield will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with indoor turf, a 2,700 square-foot dedicated group fitness studio, HydroMassage beds, and more.

The Crunch Fairfield location is the fourth for Bay Area Crunchers LLC, led by Brian Calegari. Crunch Fairfield will be managed by Courtney Sprung.

"We are looking forward to bringing the exciting and inclusive Crunch workout experience to Fairfield," said Calegari. "With top-quality equipment and amazing classes, there is definitely something for everyone at Crunch, and we can't wait to empower Fairfield residents to achieve their fitness goals."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Contact Crunch Fairfield

CrunchFairfield.com

1500 Oliver Road

Fairfield, CA 94534

(707) 348-4488

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,300,000 members with over 315 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

