Crunch Hosts Sixth Annual Group Fitness Convention

The leading fitness company announced 12 new proprietary group classes for 2023, including the debut of an in-club boxing rig from Throwdown

PONT VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch announced 12 new proprietary classes at their sixth annual Group Fitness Convention held at the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort Hotel & Spa in Ponte Vedra, Florida. Held from October 24 - 27, the "Crunch Built Strong: Growing Stronger Together" themed convention gathered more than 120 group fitness coordinators across all of Crunch's club locations for four days of educational workshops, live specialty group fitness training, and opportunities to obtain custom fitness certifications.

Crunch will release these classes throughout 2023, including three new HIITZone™ formats, five new group fitness classes, three new Ride cycling formats, and a new custom boxing rig from Throwdown, all programming unique to Crunch. These new offerings will join a library of more than 80 existing group fitness formats.

"What makes our franchise unique is that we are the only fitness company to host a convention focused exclusively on group fitness," said Jen Renfroe, Senior Vice President of Group Fitness at Crunch. "Convening our talented group of coordinators to share knowledge, expertise, and network, in addition to launching new programming together that can only be found at Crunch is part of what makes our brand so unique."

Coordinators were acknowledged throughout the convention with awards and recognition. Cristal Barnes, from the Fitness Ventures franchise group, won the Group Fitness Leadership Award for managing more than 25 locations, a team of coordinators, and a rapidly growing portfolio. Additionally, Crunch announced the promotion of Katz Foley to Vice President of Group Fitness for Crunch Canada.

Designed to focus on education and group fitness business development, the 2022 convention featured industry speakers, including Renfroe and Crunch Operations team leaders, break-out workshops, new class intensives, product training, demonstrations, and more.

Learn more about Crunch Franchise at www.crunch.com/franchise.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crunch-hosts-sixth-annual-group-fitness-convention-301675774.html

SOURCE Crunch