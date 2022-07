Crunchbase Raises $50 Million in a World of Down Rounds

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.In 2006, British mathematician Clive Humby famously proclaimed, "Data is the new oil." If that's the case, venture capital tracking platform Crunchbase is dripping in it.Crunchbase, an essential subscription service for investors, analysts, and financial stakeholders for its huge proprietary database of start-ups and venture capital investments, closed a $50 million series D round Wednesday. The round was oversubscribed, meaning more investors turned up than the company asked for, a testament to just how valuable data is, even in a world of $100 oil barrels.Continue reading