Cryoshift Makes Arizona it's Home, Opening The First Location in Gilbert

PHOENIX, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cryoshift, the Valley's newest boutique wellness center offering enhanced wellness and recovery services, is now open in Gilbert. Located at 3755 South Gilbert Road at the Crossroads Towne Center, Cryoshift offers a range of services that use extreme temperatures for recovery and rejuvenation results.

"The first time I tried cryotherapy, it was a little uncomfortable, but as soon as I stepped out of the chamber and started warming up, I immediately began to see the benefits set into place. Shortly after, I began doing it daily and noticed that I have improved memory and focus, improved mood, slept better and had less pain overall. That's when I knew that I wanted to help other people feel this way on a daily basis," said Kris Price, co-owner and franchisee of Cryoshift in Gilbert.

"We opened Cryoshift as a way to help people be happier and more successful. We believe that when you come to Cryoshift regularly, not only for cryotherapy but also for our other wide-ranging services, you will feel happier and healthier, which will help you conquer each day, each workout, each injury, and so on," said Billy Sunkenberg, co-owner and franchisee of Cryoshift in Gilbert.

Cryoshift uses proven technologies to complement a healthy lifestyle and improve the patient's overall wellbeing. Services include Impact® whole-body cryotherapy, NormaTec® compression therapy, Jacuzzi Clearlight ® infrared therapy, and Cryo Slim-Tone-Sculp℠. The process and benefits of each are listed below.



Impact whole-body cryotherapy uses nitrogen vapor to produce cold temperatures that promote the natural healing of the body. The three-minute treatment begins when the cryo chamber fills with nitrogen vapor and a dry chill drops to a range of -90° Celsius to -120° Celsius.

NormaTec compression therapy uses a dynamic massage pattern and compresses air to enhance blood flow and speed recovery in the legs, arms, and hips. Patients will experience a kneading similar to a massage as it compresses and then releases the focus area.

Jacuzzi Clearlight infrared therapy utilizes light to heat the body and detox your system by activating the deep tissues, promoting oxygen flow and increasing circulation. Infrared therapy helps patients relax with an invigorating deep tissue sweat and leave patients fully refreshed, rejuvenated and renewed.

Cryoshift offers affordable memberships that encourage guests to prioritize the body's recovery process into their normal health and wellness routines. Memberships will be priced at $179 a month and will include 30 sessions of any combination of whole body cryotherapy, compression therapy or infrared therapy. For non-members, the first session will be complimentary but afterward, drop-ins will be $25. If the guest signs up for a membership the same day, they will receive the membership at a discounted rate of $149.

Cryoshift in Gilbert is open Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. For more information or to book an appointment, please visit https://gilbert.cryoshift.com/ or call 480-207-1435.

About Cryoshift

Cryoshift Cryotherapy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Impact Cryotherapy, Inc. Both are based in Atlanta, GA. Cryoshift Cryotherapy currently offers unit-level and area representative opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit http://www.cryoshift.com

