16.12.2022 11:51:00
Crypto, the Metaverse, or the Stock Market: Which Is the Best Buy for 2023?
There's been no escape from the bear market of 2022. Stocks are down. Bonds are down. And formerly high-flying speculative bets (cryptocurrency and various metaverse projects) are down an especially egregious amount. Some of these investments are off 90% or more from all-time highs.With such a mess on our hands right now, it's time to start picking up the pieces in preparation for the next bull market. But if you're a tech investor, which is the best buy for 2023: crypto, the metaverse, or stocks?Long gone are the boom times of 2020 and 2021. A seemingly endless wave of new crypto and non-fungible token (NFT) projects, 3D virtual worlds, and the like have been wiped out by the bear market of 2022 -- hastened by the Federal Reserve's record interest-rate increases, bringing an end to a decade-plus of easy-money policy.Continue reading
