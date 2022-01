Crypto Bank Battle: Signature Bank Appears to Be Gaining on Silvergate Capital

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) are of far different scales in terms of the amount of assets they hold, and very different banks when you look at their balance sheets. But they are two of the only banks in the U.S. that run real-time payment networks that allow the parties on them to clear and settle transactions instantly at any time of day, all year round. These payment systems help facilitate crypto trading between institutional traders and crypto exchanges. And while Silvergate has a first-mover advantage in this space, it looks like Signature has been making gains in recent quarters.Both Silvergate's payments network, the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), and Signature's payments platform, Signet, are deposit magnets, attracting large sums of deposits that the institutions pay little to no interest on.