Crypto.com Appoints General Manager, Europe

Former Binance Executive Joins to Spearhead European Expansion

HONG KONG, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced today the new appointment of Mariana Gospodinova as General Manager, Europe.

Gospodinova joins Crypto.com from Binance, where she headed the operations in Europe and looked after the successful launch of the crypto to fiat exchange and other local initiatives. Prior to this, she held leadership roles in the payment industry with European companies including Skril (now Paysafe) and SysPay, focusing on building up a payment platform in line with regulatory and card scheme requirements.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com. "Mariana is a rare example of a seasoned executive with expertise in both Crypto and Payments space. I'm absolutely thrilled to welcome Mariana to the leadership team as we begin to scale our European business," said Marszalek. "We look forward to working together as a team to continue our efforts in being a fully-compliant industry leader to drive the mass adoption of cryptocurrency."

"With its focus on security and compliance, Crypto.com has built a great reputation with customers, regulators and industry partners. I look forward to utilising my experience to contribute to its growth as we expand rapidly in Europe across different product lines," said Gospodinova. "It's a true honour to be part of this team and work together to achieve our vision of 'cryptocurrency in every wallet.'"

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 200+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com.

