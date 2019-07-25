Crypto.com Chain Token (CRO) Lists on Bithumb

HONG KONG and SEOUL, South Korea, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com , the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced that its Crypto.com Chain Token (CRO) has listed on Bithumb with deposits and trading now available.

Bithumb is the largest exchange in South Korea founded by BTC Korea.com Ltd company in 2013, offering trading services for over 60 digital token assets. CRO was also listed on Bithumb Global in June 2019.

The Crypto.com Chain Token (CRO) powers a high-performing native blockchain powering Crypto.com Pay which allows users to pay or get paid in crypto, anywhere. While customers reap generous cashback rewards through Crypto.com Pay, merchants also benefit from greatly reduced processing fees and near instant settlement.

About Bithumb

Since the beginning of service in January 2014, Bithumb, one of the top 10 largest cryptocurrency exchanges globally, has seen explosive growth in its daily trading volume and now ranks number one. Bithumb is a financial platform that provides exchange services for bitcoin, ether, and other various cryptocurrencies. It is also expanding its business area into payment services and international money transfer services. For more information, please visit: www.bithumb.com .

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 150+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com .

