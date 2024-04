Crypto Enthusiasts Are Mainly Young White Men. Here's Why I Think Everyone Should Invest in Crypto.

Men are still much more likely than women to own and invest in crypto. According to The Motley Fool Ascent's 2024 Cryptocurrency Investor Trends Survey, nearly half of all women surveyed (46%) say they are "very unlikely" to invest in crypto, and another 23% are "somewhat unlikely" to. That's despite the recent upturn in the crypto market and the launch of new investment products for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).So what's going on here? It's easy to chalk it up to "women invest differently than men," but let's dig deeper into the numbers to see what's happening. Surely, more than 15 years after Bitcoin launched, we shouldn't be seeing the same type of gender gap as we saw during the early days of crypto.One of the major concerns of skeptical women can be summarized as, "I don't know what to do with it." In fact, more than a third (35%) of women surveyed cited this as a major concern about investing in cryptocurrency.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel