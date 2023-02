Crypto firm with links to parliamentary groups appears to have vanished

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Apparent disappearance of Phoenix Community Capital leaves some investors fearing they have lost large sums of moneyPhoenix Community Capital case shines light on UK’s lobbying problemA cryptocurrency investment firm with links to two all-party parliamentary groups (APPGs) appears to have disappeared, leaving some investors fearing they have lost tens of thousands of pounds and raising the prospect of further questions being asked about the role of APPGs in parliament.Phoenix Community Capital established itself last year as a cryptocurrency project and investment scheme, which it said at one point was valued at $800m (£665m). It was a sponsor of one APPG, and its co-founder, Luke Sullivan, spoke at an event for a second APPG , as well as appearing as a panellist for events hosted by peers in parliament. Continue reading...