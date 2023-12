Crypto Is Heating Up Again -- Snag These 4 Cryptos Now

Heading into 2024, the crypto market is arguably one of the hottest areas of the investment world. Many top cryptos are up triple digits for the year, and analysts continue to pump out higher and higher price estimates for just how high these cryptos might go.I've picked out four cryptos that I think should be on investors' year-end holiday shopping list: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA). All rank among the top 10 cryptos in terms of market capitalization, all provide real utility and functionality (no meme coins!), and all have strong long-term growth prospects.If there's a single crypto to add to your portfolio, it's Bitcoin. I can't think of any crypto that has a better balance of risk and reward. Right now , Bitcoin accounts for a whopping 54% of the value of the entire crypto market, and it's a favorite of both retail and institutional investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel