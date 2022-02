Crypto Is Recovering. Is It Time to Invest?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The cryptocurrency market has been shakier than usual over the past couple of months.Late last year, many cryptos were reaching record highs. Since then, though, prices have been steadily declining. Even crypto giants like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) sank roughly 50% between mid-November and late January.Recently, though, prices have been on the rebound. Bitcoin is up roughly 20% over the last two weeks, and Ethereum has surged by more than 30% in the same time period. Does this mean crypto is back on the upswing? And if so, should you invest now? Here's what you need to know.Continue reading