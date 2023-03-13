Crypto Is Recovering Slowly: 2 Cryptos to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a stellar January and February, the crypto market has pulled back since the beginning of March. Even with the recent decline, the collective market cap of crypto is still up about 20% in 2023 and optimists are hopeful that the strong start to the year might signal an end to a brutal bear market that has gripped crypto since late 2021.The exact timing of when this bear market will end is uncertain, but eventually this crypto winter will probably thaw just like those in the past. In preparation for a potential crypto spring, there are two cryptocurrencies to buy today.What these two might lack in originality is made up for in their track records of innovation, history of weathering multiple bear markets, and the continuing ability to disrupt the status quo. For these reasons, and many others, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are recognized as the top assets in their class. Continue reading