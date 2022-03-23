|
23.03.2022 11:45:00
Crypto Market Crash: 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Right Now
Cryptocurrency investors have been on a wild ride over the past few years. In 2021, the crypto market fell over 50% between May and July, erasing more than $1 trillion in wealth. The market then surged 150% to a peak of $3 trillion in November, before again falling 40% to its current valuation of $1.9 trillion.Of course, volatility has become a hallmark of the crypto market, and if you can stomach those wild price fluctuations, now looks like a great time to invest. In hindsight, every sell-off has been a buying opportunity, and there is no reason to believe the current crypto crash is any different. With that in mind, Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) look like good additions to a long-term investor's portfolio.Here's why.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
