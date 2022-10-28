|
28.10.2022 23:11:35
Crypto News: Why Bitcoin, Twitter, and Aptos Are Driving the Market Today
The crypto market has had a wild week from the "risk-on" trade early in the week to a steady climb and positive news late in the week. In the video below, Motley Fool contributor Travis Hoium covers why Elon Musk buying Twitter could be good for crypto and NFTs, why Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miners are having trouble, and the hype behind Aptos (CRYPTO: APT) NFTs in early days of the blockchain. *Stock prices used were midday prices of Oct. 28, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 28, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
