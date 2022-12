Crypto Rally Continues With Cronos, The Sandbox, and Axie Infinity Surging Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As the crypto market settles down from what's been a very volatile few weeks, investors are clearly viewing this sector as a means of taking a risk-on approach to the markets. The overall crypto market has continued its nice rally, surging more than 5% over the past week alone. That said, within the cryptocurrency sector, a number of tokens are providing significant outperformance today. As of 10 a.m. ET, three tokens that have vastly outperformed the market are Cronos (CRYPTO: CRO), The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND), and Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS). These tokens have made 24-hour moves of 9.3%, 7.1%, and 21.4% respectively. Notably, Cronos, the native token of the crypto.com exchange, was among the most beaten-down cryptos following the collapse of FTX. Accordingly, today's rally may be an intimation that investor sentiment toward crypto exchanges is taking on a more bullish tone. Continue reading