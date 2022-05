Crypto Winter: 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Rampant inflation and rising interest rates have led to a significant sell-off across several asset classes, but crypto assets have been hit especially hard. Since peaking last November, the crypto market has fallen roughly 42%, and some analysts are now forecasting another crypto winter -- a prolonged period of suppressed prices.What does that mean for investors? The last crypto winter was brutal -- the market saw 88% of its value erased in 2018. But prices have more than rebounded since then, rising 1,700% in the last few years. From that perspective, the current downturn actually looks like a buying opportunity, and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) should be on every crypto investor's list.Here's why.