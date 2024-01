Cryptocurrencies Are Soaring: Will 2024 Be the Year That Shiba Inu Hits $1?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has been benefiting from bullish momentum in the cryptocurrency space. The popular meme token is now up more than 17,600,000% from the pricing low that it reached shortly after it hit the market in 2020.If Shiba Inu were to rise roughly 1,000,000% more, it would surge from its current price of roughly $0.00001 per token to reach $1 per coin. In such a scenario, $100 invested in the crypto at today's prices would grow to be worth roughly $10 million. Could the token really hit $1 in 2024 or at some point further in the future?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel