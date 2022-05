Cryptocurrency and Our Digital Banking Future: An Interview With KeyBank's Jamie Warder

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

At this point, it's quite the understatement to say that cryptocurrencies and other digital financial products are reshaping the landscape of the banking industry. As a result, the relationship of customers to their banks, and the mass migration of even basic services to the online and mobile realms, is changing how people live their financial lives.Recently, Motley Fool contributor Eric Volkman had a chance to interview Jamie Warder, executive vice president and head of digital banking at KeyCorp's (NYSE: KEY) core KeyBank unit. Here's what he had to say about where we are now, and where we're headed, with next-generation finance.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading