Cryptocurrency Investing Is a Psychological Game. Here Are the 3 Core Tricks to Winning

When you dare to venture into what's perhaps the most speculative market of our time, you need to be mentally prepared for what's to come. Cryptocurrency investments are not for the faint of heart, nor are they for those who are intolerant of volatility as well as risk. If you habitually give in to your emotions during the market's fluctuations and run with the herd, losses are guaranteed.The good news is that you can develop the mentality you need to succeed in cryptocurrency investing with a bit of effort. Here are three core tricks that will help.The first trick is to keep your focus on the right timescale, which is the long term.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel